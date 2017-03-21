The Ferrum College Theatre Arts Department will present Cabaret at 7 p.m. March 30 and 31, and April 1 at 7 p.m., and at 2 p.m. on April 2 in Sale Theatre on campus. Cabaret is a musical based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for seniors and non-Ferrum College students. Admission is free to all Ferrum College faculty, staff and students with current ID. Tickets may be ordered online here.

The scene is the Kit Kat Klub, a nightclub in Berlin, as the 1920s are drawing to a close. The Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience to the show and assures them that, whatever their troubles, they will forget them at the Cabaret. Cliff, a young American writer, meets Ernst, a German who surprises Cliff by putting his briefcase among Cliff’s luggage at the German border. Musical numbers include Willkommen, Cabaret, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, The Money Song and Two Ladies. When we revisit the Klub at the end, much is changed, and show ends with a stark foreshadowing of things to come.

Cabaret contains very strong adult language and situations and is not intended for children under 17. For more information, contact Giuseppe Ritorto at gritorto@ferrum.edu.