Ferrum College Theatre Arts & Alpha Psi Omega will present It Can’t Happen Here, a play by Tony Taccone & Bennett S. Cohen based on the novel by Sinclair Lewis Nov. 1 – 3, at 7 PM, and Nov. 4 at 2 PM, in Sale Theatre in Schoolfield Hall on campus. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for non-Ferrum students and seniors and are available to purchase at www.eventbright.com or by emailing theatre@ferrum.edu. Ferrum College students, faculty and staff will receive free admission by showing their current Ferrum College I.D. at the door.

Commissioned and originally produced by Berkeley Repertory Theatre in September 2016, It Can’t Happen Here is a cautionary dark satire about the fragility of democracy and how fascism can take hold even in the land of liberty that follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. Witnessing the new president’s tyranny from the sidelines is a liberal, middle-class newspaper editor from Vermont who trusts the system will fix itself—until he ends up in a prison camp. Sinclair Lewis’ eerily prescient 1935 novel gets a fresh update in this adaptation that examines what brings a citizenry to the point of sacrificing its own freedom and how a courageous few can prevail to overcome the fall. (http://www.dramatists.com)

***This play contains strong adult language, material and violence and is not intended for children.***