//Ferrum College Students, Faculty Participate in ACA Summit

A number of Ferrum College students and faculty participated in the Appalachian College Association Summit that was held in Kingsport, TN at the end of September. Students who presented research included Ledford Scholars Forrest Brown, a senior from Ferrum, VA; Rachael Ellis, a senior from Rocky Mount, VA: and Taylor Darnell, a junior from Rural Hall, NC. In addition, Boone Honors Program member Quentin Montgomery, a senior from Ararat, VA, moderated a roundtable discussion for other honors students from ACA schools.
Ferrum College faculty presenters included Dr. Allison Harl, Dr. Lana Whited, Dr. Nancy Brubaker, Dr. Tim Durham, and Mr. James Cabiness.
Forrest Brown
Ledford Scholarship recipient Forrest Brown, a senior from Ferrum, VA, presented his research project, “Aspect and Elevational Diversity Gradients for Appalachian Mountain Forest,” which focused on potential gradients that create unique species in the Appalachian Mountains. Forrest is majoring in environmental science and minoring in biology.
Taylor Darnell
Ledford Scholarship recipient Taylor Darnell, a junior from Rural Hall, NC, presented “The Chemical Arsenal of Fraser Firs,” which showcased research findings of the compositional differences of Fraser firs from tree farms in Virginia and North Carolina, with the intent of comparing and quantifying the values of known terpenes that are insecticidal in nature. This is the second year that Taylor has received a Ledford Scholarship for this research. He is studying chemistry, horticultural science and business management.
Rachel Ellis
Ledford Scholarship recipient Rachael Ellis, a senior from Rocky Mount, VA, presented a research project entitled, “The Effects of Neurofeedback on Working Memory and Attention.” This research studied the effects of electroencephalography (EEG) technology on six first generation students, with findings that suggested that frontal asymmetry neurofeedback could be useful in reducing negative emotion. Rachael is double-majoring in health science and psychology and minoring in chemistry and biology.
Quentin Montgomery
Boone Honors Program member Quentin Montgomery, a senior from Ararat, VA, moderated a roundtable discussion for other honors students to discuss program function and brainstorm honors program solutions. Quentin is the chair of Ferrum College’s Honors Advisory Council and is majoring in environmental science and biology, with a minor in chemistry.
Ferrum College faculty also participated in the Summit. Associate Professor of English Allison Harl presented research entitled, “What a Small Private College Learned from Assessing Their New Writing Across the Curriculum Initiative.” Professor of English and Director of the Boone Honors Program Lana Whited facilitated “Honors in Appalachia: A Roundtable Conversation.” Nancy Brubaker, assistant professor of animal science and agricultural sciences, and Tim Durham, assistant professor of agronomy and agricultural science, hosted a joint presentation session entitled, “Legacy Pedagogy in Agricultural Education: The Liberal Arts Tradition Informs Experiential Learning.” Executive Director of Academic Resources, James Cabiness, presented on “Integrating the Curricular and Co-Curricular to Enhance Student Success.”