//Ferrum College Students, Faculty Participate in ACA Summit

Taylor Darnell

Ledford Scholarship recipient Taylor Darnell, a junior from Rural Hall, NC, presented “The Chemical Arsenal of Fraser Firs,” which showcased research findings of the compositional differences of Fraser firs from tree farms in Virginia and North Carolina, with the intent of comparing and quantifying the values of known terpenes that are insecticidal in nature. This is the second year that Taylor has received a Ledford Scholarship for this research. He is studying chemistry, horticultural science and business management.