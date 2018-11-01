//Ferrum College Senior Lawrence Baranski Has “No Regrets”

When Senior Lawrence Baranski (also known as “LB”) was asked to reflect on his time as a student-athlete at Ferrum College, his response was: “No regrets.”

Looking at LB’s accomplishments, it’s easy to see why he feels this way. He is a stalwart football player, a solid student, and is involved in numerous campus organizations, to include Enactus (Business) Club, Student Athlete Academic Advisory Committee, National Residence Hall Honor Society, and Clay Target Club. LB was the 2017-18 Mentor of the Year for Brother4Brother, and currently serves as president of the Student Government Association and vice president of legislation.

With all of LB’s success off the field, it is the success he and his Panther teammates are finding on the field of which LB is most proud. “Coming from a losing team to a winning program, this is what I am most proud of,” he explained. “We have great coaches and have developed strong team unity. We compete at everything, from bowling to the inter-squad draft. We push each other. You have to be a ‘team’ to win.”

According to LB, the biggest challenges college athletes face are managing time, maintaining balance, and prioritizing. “You have to use a planner, there is too much going on in an athlete’s life,” he said. Prioritizing and balancing sports and academics is critical to success: “You have to put as much effort into the classroom as you do your sport. Even when it’s difficult,” he explained. “My most difficult class at Ferrum was statistics. I had to get additional help with the homework from the tutoring center. Sometimes that meant being late to football practice. I didn’t like it, but that was what I had to do.”

LB sees a bright career future. He wants to build on his business degree by working as a financial manager or possibly a stock trader; however, it is a deeper, more personal goal that drives LB. “I want to be a first-generation college student who becomes a millionaire,” he said.

During the last four years, Lawrence Baranski has embodied the spirit of the student-athlete. He has found success on the field, in the classroom, and within the Ferrum College campus community. When asked again if there were no regrets, he replied, “None. Although I would like to have the chance to play Emory and Henry again this year!”

Always the competitor.