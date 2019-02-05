///Ferrum College Presents Gospel Fest 2019 on Saturday, February 9

Gospel Fest 2019 will take place on Saturday, February 9 at 6 p.m. in Vaughn Chapel on the Ferrum College campus. This concert is open to the community and admission is free.

The event is headlined with fresh gospel music from Grammy Award contemporary gospel and R&B recording artist Rudy Currence, and emcee Chris “Minster P” Pritchett, featuring the talents of Ferrum College’s very own Fresh Wind Gospel Choir (pictured); the United Voices of God and East New Hope Church dance team, both of Danville, VA; and Longwood University’s Brothers and Sisters in Christ (B.A.S.I.C.) Gospel Choir.

Read more about Gospel Fest 2019 here and Ferrum College’s Office of Spiritual Life here.