///Ferrum College Music Department and Ferrum Bands Present Flutist Sarah Shin and Pianist Kelly Lin on November 5

Flutist Sarah Shin will perform in Vaughn Chapel at Ferrum College on Monday, November 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pianist Kelly Lin will accompany Shin. The recital is open to the public. From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Shin will also offer a masterclass open to Ferrum College and local high school students. Registration is required for the masterclass here. Both events are free.

During the recital, Shin will give renditions from various artists, to include Bach, Charles Griffes, Michael Colquhoun, Georges Enesco, Eldin Burton, and Frank Martin. Her resume includes performances in Symphony Hall in Boston, Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall in New York City, John F. Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Gewandhaus Theatre in Leipzig Germany, and in concert venues throughout Seoul, South Korea. Shin has also participated in music festivals such as Round Top Festival Institute (TX), Brevard Music Center (NC), Colorado College Music Festival (CO), and Opera in the Ozarks (AR) as principal flute.

For additional information about the event, please contact Dr. Sixto Montesinos, director of bands and assistant professor of music at Ferrum College, at (832) 574-8162 or smontesinos@ferrum.edu.

More about Sarah Shin: Shin received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in flute performance from Carnegie Mellon University School of Music, and her master’s in flute performance from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, as a Barbara and David Jacobs Scholar. She is currently finishing her Doctorate of Musical Arts at Rutgers University Mason Gross School of the Arts. Read more on Shin’s website.