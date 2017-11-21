Ferrum College has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on November 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the US) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

To support Ferrum College this #GivingTuesday, please make your donation at giving.ferrum.edu or by contacting the Institutional Advancement office at (540) 365-4221.

A Message from Interim President Jennifer L. Braaten

“As the fall semester comes to a close and another fall turns to winter I’m reminded that Dorothy from Wizard of Oz said it best, ‘There is no place like home!’

It has been a pleasure coming home and working with the Ferrum Family the last six months. Although enjoying retirement and my time in Arizona, when I was asked by the Board of Trustees to assist them in a time of Presidential transition I could not say no. It was a request to “give back” and care for a place that I love. When I arrived this summer there were many tasks that needed to be accomplished and it seemed like a long, uphill climb. We have worked across department lines and are on a path to healing and progress.

Ferrum College is in good hands now. We have welcomed many new faces to the family including coaches, faculty, staff and senior leadership positions of president-elect Dr. David Johns, provost Dr. Aime Sposato, and Vice President for Enrollment Management, Mr. James Pennix. They all have started making their mark on Ferrum and leading it in the right direction. I am confident the campus community will continue to work together along with the new leadership team and that Ferrum will not only survive, but thrive.

I’m proud of what we have achieved in this short but busy time – and have highlighted a few big accomplishments. The Admissions team has increased applications by 66% from last year. Criminal Justice students and professor competed and brought home awards from the American Criminal Justice Academy Region 4 conference. Three students were awarded grants from Virginia Academy of Science for proposed research projects this fall. Dr. Tim Durham was named the 2017 Science Policy Fellow from Entomological Society of America. The Roanoke chapter of the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants awarded Nashiem Bryant ’18 top honor at their 2017 Student Night. Ferrum College was awarded entry into the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and had many student athletes win top awards in their sport; including but not limited to Damian Beasley ’19 with the 2017 Virginia State Intercollegiate Golf title, Keith Ricks ’18 and Graham Holley ’19 with All-Conference men’s soccer, Alex Mattson ’20 first team All-East women’s soccer, Zarkia Mattox ’19 with Preseason All-American, and Brian Mann ’20 and Montel Lee ’19 were selected as USA South Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the year, respectively, for football. Our Golden Panthers, and other alumni, have been engaged and meeting on a regular basis. We’ve increased the endowment $600,000 this year including one named endowment for the late Mrs. Lucy Norton.

It is my wish for Ferrum to continue on the path to success. We as the Ferrum Family – faculty, staff, coaches, students, alumni, parents and friends – need to come together and support the institution that we know and love. I call upon all the members of our “household” to join me in helping Ferrum move ahead on a strong fiscal foundation in the coming year. You can make a donation at giving.ferrum.edu or by contacting the Institutional Advancement office at (540) 365-4221. Giving Tuesday, the global social media movement will be on November 28th. Please remember Ferrum during this time and support our students, faculty and programs. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support from faithful and loyal supporters like you.

Thank you for another wonderful six months at Ferrum College. I look forward to hearing all the new and exciting things that will come from Ferrum in the future.”