//Ferrum College to Host Electric Cellist, Vocalist, and Elephant Preservationist Jami Sieber for Campus Events on October 4 & 5

Ferrum College will host electric cellist, vocalist, and elephant conservationist Jami Sieber for two campus events during the first week in October. On Thurs., Oct. 4, Sieber will perform a concert in Vaughn Chapel from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. On Fri., Oct. 5, Sieber will highlight her work with Thai elephants at the College’s Natural Sciences and Mathematics Friday Seminar from 1:25 to 2:45 p.m. in Garber Hall #106 on campus. Both events are free and open to the public.

Per her website, Sieber’s music strives to “open the heart, defy the mind, and set the body to dancing.” She has received accolades throughout Europe, Asia and North America for her use of looping devices and electronics not usually associated with the cello. Music Editor Lloyd Barde from “Common Ground Magazine” noted, “In Jami Sieber’s hands, the cello becomes a statement for longing and freedom, for unbridled expression, and a prayer to tenderness that encompasses every emotion.”

In addition to her musical work, for 12 years Sieber has led the “Come Find Your Elephant Self” tour through Northern Thailand, which focuses on the education of elephant preservation in Thailand. During the October 5 seminar, Sieber will relay her experiences of working with Asian elephants, which inspired her CD “Hidden Sky,” and the insight she has received by learning about the relationships between elephants and their caretakers, or mahouts.

Read more about Jami Sieber and her work on her official website at www.jamisieber.com.