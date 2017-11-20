Ferrum College will host a free community screening of Food Evolution from 7-9 PM on Tues., Nov. 28, 2017, in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall on campus. Directed by Academy Award®-nominee Scott Hamilton Kennedy and narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson, the film explores the brutal debate and controversy surrounding genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and food. The event is FREE and open to the public.

“Farmers have been disenchanted with the misinformation swirling around GMOs for some time, a symptom of this general disconnect between farmer and consumer,” said Dr. Tim Durham, assistant professor of agronomy and agricultural science at the College. “Food Evolution takes a balanced view and gives air time to both sides, unlike other, more sensationalist ‘documentaries’ that play loose with the facts.”

Durham, who has followed and written about the controversy surrounding GMOs for upwards of 20 years, worked closely with the Franklin County Farm Bureau and Agdaily.com to bring the community screening of Food Evolution to campus.

