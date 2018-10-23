//Ferrum College Honors Veterans with “Spirit of the Fallen” Documentary and Discussion with Filmmaker Keith Lee on November 1

In recognition and honor of our nation’s veterans, Ferrum College will host a screening of Keith Lee’s documentary, “Spirit of the Fallen,” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 1. The film will be shown in the Panthers Den in lower Franklin Hall on the College’s campus, with a dessert reception and discussion with Lee to follow. The event is free and open to the public.

Lee premiered his ballet, “The Fallen,” at the Academy of Fine Arts in December 2013. He wanted to honor those who had sacrificed their lives for their country. In 2017, Lee premiered his documentary, “Spirit of the Fallen,” featuring historical clips and original footage of the United States’ five military branches, veterans’ interviews, and a portion of “The Fallen” ballet. “We’re not there to greet the plane,” Lee said. “Not all of us see the number of caskets being unloaded with the American flag on it. We hear about things that are happening in the news…someone has to say something for them. That is the spirit of the fallen.”

“It’s easy to take for granted the freedoms we enjoy in this country and the men and women and families who have sacrificed on our behalf,” said Dr. Lynise Anderson, dean of campus diversity, wellness and student leadership at Ferrum College. “A film like this helps us perhaps not to understand, but to be more understanding. Honoring our veterans and their families in this way is a small but meaningful gesture to say, ‘Thank you for all you’ve done.’ It’s appropriate. It’s necessary. It’s the very least we can do.”

For additional information about the event, please contact the Ferrum College Office of Campus Engagement at 540-365-4451 or email joakes@ferrum.edu.

To learn more about Lee’s film, “Spirit of the Fallen,” please visit here.