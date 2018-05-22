In the fall of 2018, Ferrum College will launch an expanded band program that will allow all students to continue their musical education at the College. Led by new director of bands, Dr. Sixto F. Montesinos, the Ferrum College Band Program will be all-inclusive and will feature:

Ferrum College Marching Band: The Sound of Panther Pride, will be the flagship of the Ferrum Band program and will perform at every football game and some away games. All students participating in the marching band will be awarded scholarships to help pay for books, tuition, and other college related expenses.

Ferrum College Pep Band: will perform at many Ferrum College Athletic events during the basketball season.

Ferrum Jazz: will perform one concert per semester and will feature Ferrum College students in collaboration with important guest Jazz performers.

Ferrum Concert Winds: will perform one concert per semester and is geared towards students who want to continue their musical studies in concert band and small chamber ensembles.

Ferrum Color Guard: will be on the same schedule as the marching band. Color Guard students will also receive a band scholarship to cover school related expenses.

Band 101: is geared towards underclassmen who want to learn how to play an instrument and join the band program. No experience necessary.

Montesinos brings to Ferrum College significant experience teaching in a collegiate marching band program. During his doctoral studies, he participated in all aspects of instruction both visually and musically of the Rutgers University Marching Scarlet Knights. He also directed and supervised the Rutgers traveling pep bands. He served as a sabbatical replacement for the director of bands at Lafayette College in Easton, PA.

“It is obvious to me that the Panther Band is set up for success because of the kindness, passion, vision, and excitement coming from my future colleagues. I am honored to head this momentous initiative and lead the Panther Band into the future,” said Montesinos.

Montesinos’ current and future scholarly research revolves around investigating the role of the wind band and its history in Mexico from pre-hispanic times to the present. His writing has been published recently in the Instrumentalist Magazine and internationally by editorial review in the Journal of the World Association for Symphonic Bands and Ensembles. He has traveled to Asia, Europe and South America as a conductor, flutist and guest lecturer. He was a featured soloist at the 2016 Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic in Chicago. He is an active member of the College Band Directors National Association, World Association for Symphonic Bands, Virginia Music Educators Association, College Music Society and the Texas Music Educators Association.

Learn more about Montesinos and the Ferrum College Band Program here.