Feeding Hungry Wasps: Dining Services Feeds Emory & Henry Players During 6-Hour Weather Delay

Ferrum College’s generosity was highlighted during the first football game of the season against Emory & Henry College. The game, which was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on September 1, was delayed until 7 that evening due to lightning in the area. Mike Ferguson, director of dining services at the College, called his team into action and whipped up a meal of spaghetti, grilled chicken and chocolate cake for 80+ hungry Emory & Henry football players and their coaches. Although the Panthers succumbed to Emory & Henry that evening with a score of 45-29, Ferrum players can hold their heads high as the College continued to exemplify their motto of “Not Self, But Others.”