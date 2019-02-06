///Ferrum College Concert Choir and Collegiates to Participate in Benefit Performances February 22 and 23

As part of a music benefit series, Ferrum College’s concert choir and Collegiates will perform “Benefit Concert and Potluck: Ferrum College Choral Ensembles” at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Roanoke on Friday, February 22 from 7 to 8 p.m., and “Music in the Mountains: Ferrum College Collegiates and Concert Choir” at Phoebe Needles Center in Ferrum on Saturday, February 23, from 7 to 8 p.m. Both concerts are free; however, a donation of $10 is suggested. A potluck will follow the concert at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church; covered dishes are encouraged.

The donations collected during the concert at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church will support Ferrum Elementary Panther Packs, a local program that sends qualifying children home for the weekend with backpacks stocked with nutritious, non-perishable food. This is the second consecutive year that Ferrum College’s concert choir and Collegiates have partnered with a local venue to provide revenue for Panther Packs. Last April, the Institution partnered with Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount to present Michael Ray in concert, which raised $4,810 for the Panther Packs program.

Proceeds from the Phoebe Needles Center concert will support the Center’s summer camps, which offer lodging, dining, recreational facilities, and other services and activities.