Ferrum College Concert Choir and Collegiates to Participate in Benefit Performances February 22 and 23

Ferrum College Concert Choir and Collegiates to Participate in Benefit Performances February 22 and 23

Top photo: Ferrum College Collegiates. Bottom photo: Ferrum College concert choir.

As part of a music benefit series, Ferrum College’s concert choir and Collegiates will perform “Benefit Concert and Potluck: Ferrum College Choral Ensembles” at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Roanoke on Friday, February 22 from 7 to 8 p.m., and “Music in the Mountains: Ferrum College Collegiates and Concert Choir” at Phoebe Needles Center in Ferrum on Saturday, February 23, from 7 to 8 p.m. Both concerts are free; however, a donation of $10 is suggested.  A potluck will follow the concert at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church; covered dishes are encouraged.

The donations collected during the concert at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church will support Ferrum Elementary Panther Packs, a local program that sends qualifying children home for the weekend with backpacks stocked with nutritious, non-perishable food.  This is the second consecutive year that Ferrum College’s concert choir and Collegiates have partnered with a local venue to provide revenue for Panther Packs.  Last April, the Institution partnered with Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount to present Michael Ray in concert, which raised $4,810 for the Panther Packs program.

Proceeds from the Phoebe Needles Center concert will support the Center’s summer camps, which offer lodging, dining, recreational facilities, and other services and activities.

