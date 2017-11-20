Ferrum College’s annual Christmas Concert will be held on Sat., Dec. 2, 2017 at 7 p.m. in Vaughn Chapel on campus. This year’s Christmas Concert will feature the talents of students in various music ensembles including the Concert Choir, the Collegiates, and the Handbell Choir. A musical welcome to the Christmas season, the evening will take listeners on a musical journey from the “Sounds of Wonder,” to the “Sounds of Fun,” to the “Sounds of Hope” and finally, to “The Reason for the Season.”

The program is free and open to the community. Donations of non-perishable food items for the St. James Food Bank will be welcomed.