Ferrum College Articulation Agreement with API Abroad

The Office of International Programs and the Office of the Provost have signed an articulation agreement with API Abroad, a company that offers various Study Abroad opportunities. Ferrum College students, working with the faculty in their majors and with the Director of International Programs, will be able to fit various Study Abroad courses into their degree plans. We have semester, year-long, summer, and faculty-led programs, as well as internships, service learning, and teaching opportunities in countries all over the world. You can take a look at the offerings on their web site: https://apiabroad.com/

To plan out your Study Abroad experience, please contact Dr. Sagasti Suppes: psuppes@ferrum.edu.

