Jevontè Blount ’18 was recently named to the 2018 Governor’s Fellows Program by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. He is one of only 22 rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students from across the state to be named to the prestigious program. Blount will have the opportunity to gain valuable firsthand experience working under Cabinet secretaries and alongside staff in the Office of the Governor.

“I am pleased to welcome this year’s class of Governor’s Fellows to my office,” said Governor Northam. “Our Commonwealth is fortunate to have these talented young students serve in support of our state government. I look forward to seeing their contributions and watching them develop into leaders who will use their new skills and abilities to help build a stronger, more inclusive Virginia.”

Blount is placed in a division within the Office of the Governor for the duration of the summer. In his project assignments he will cultivate and sharpen his leadership skills, learn from special guest speakers from the administration, and take field trips across the Commonwealth.

Blount, from Hampton, Virginia, graduated from Ferrum College this past May with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and has been accepted into the Master in Public Administration (MPA) program at Virginia Tech. During his tenure at Ferrum College, he was in the FC Honor Society, on the Dean’s list, and served as Ferrum College Residence Hall Association (RHA) president.