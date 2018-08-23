//Explorer, Extreme Adventurer Sean Burch to Speak at Opening Convocation

Explorer, extreme adventurer, speaker, and documentarian, Sean Burch, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Opening Convocation on Monday, August 27, 2018, at Ferrum College. The event, which is open to the entire campus community, will be held in Swartz Gym on campus beginning at 10 a.m. Classes will follow the special Midday Special Program schedule.

Named “One of the World’s Top Extreme Adventurers” by the National Geographic Society, Sean is an 8x world record holder spanning 6 countries and 5 continents, winner of National Geographic Channel’s Ultimate Survival Alaska TV show, and author of the acclaimed self-help book, Hyperfitness: 12 Weeks to Conquering Your Inner Everest (Penguin Random House). For over 25 years Sean has been a personal development and leadership specialist for Fortune 500 companies and institutions around the world. He was named Goodwill Ambassador to Nepal by their government, and was awarded Brand Personality of the Year by the Asia Pacific Foundation. Sean’s documentarian and photography work has been featured in news organizations including: BBC, AP, Reuters, CNN, CNNi, USA Today, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX world news outlets.

Sean has raised over $1 million dollars for third-world countries and has collaborated with non-profit organizations including The World Wildlife Fund, Nepal Trust, Love Hope Strength Foundation, ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, Fujisan Club of Japan, Children’s Welfare Institutes (CWI) & orphanages in Tibet, and the Himalayan Rescue Association.