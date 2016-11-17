Ferrum, Va. (November 15, 2016) – The Ferrum College Enactus Team recently received two grants in support of projects that will benefit the local community: a $1,500 Walmart Women’s Economic Empowerment Project Partnership grant that will support the team’s “Better Horizons” project and a $1,500 Unilever Bright Future Project Accelerator grant that will support the expansion of the College’s existing Community Giving Garden.

The goal of the “Better Horizons” project is to help local women with job preparedness and the development of hard and soft skills to empower them in the workplace. Enactus members will provide local women with training in basic computer skills, resume writing, interview techniques, social and professional etiquette, goal setting, and dressing for job interviews. The team will also collaborate with local organizations including STEP Inc., the Career Development Center, the Ferrum College Human Resources Department, The United Methodist Church, and the College’s Center for Civic Engagement. The project will empower women by giving them the freedom to earn their own income by gaining and retaining jobs so that they can reliably support themselves and succeed in live.

Enactus team member Ricardo Pierre noted how competitive the Walmart Women’s Economic Empowerment Project grants are. “Only 40 grants were awarded among more than 400 teams across the U.S.,” he said. “The grant money we receive will immediately go to helping the women of Franklin County build career skills to help them thrive in the job market,” added Pierre.

For the “Giving Garden” project, Ferrum College students will work to expand the work of the College’s existing Giving Garden, which was established two years ago to bring fresh produce to the community. The team will work to increase the Giving Garden’s output as well as teach children and adults in the community how to grow their own produce. In addition, the team will hold nutrition, healthy cooking, and exercise classes about for parents and other adults in the community. These goals will be achieved through partnerships with the Ferrum YMCA, local gardening stores, local grocers, and College faculty. Community members will also be encouraged to participate in taking care of the College’s Giving Garden to further develop their knowledge and skills so they can plant their own produce.

“We look forward to working with our Ferrum College Giving Garden, the local community, and the Franklin County Elementary School students on attaining Global Goal 2: Zero Hunger, while encouraging younger students to pursue a career in agriculture,” said Enactus team member Clayton Massie.

Founded in the United States in 1975, Enactus works to enable progress through entrepreneurial action by supporting students who take entrepreneurial action for others. Enactus involves 70,500+ participating students at 1,700+ universities in 36 countries around the world. Through projects that improve the lives of people worldwide, the university students, academic professionals and industry leaders who participate demonstrate that individuals with a knowledge and passion for business can be a powerful force for change.

Enactus Team Members shown left to right in the photograph: (front row) Ashley Charters, Casey Hawkins, Alexandria Dixon, Dominic Susi, Akeeva Miller; (middle row) Jesse Delph, Clay Massie, Christopher Clarke, Christian Mosier, Kason Payne; and (back row) Gahlia Gwangwaia, Ricardo Pierre. Not pictured is additional team member Spencer Chaplain.