//Enactus Endowment

The Ferrum College Enactus program (formerly called Students in Free Enterprise) is responsible for outreach projects in financial education, women’s empowerment, community beautification, sustainability, and small business programs.

In addition to winning regional competitions for decades, the Ferrum College Enactus team was the recipient of a Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation (LCEF) community improvement challenge grant. This grant provided an opportunity to raise the standard of living for local communities in need of structural, educational, municipal, and facility improvements.