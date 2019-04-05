//Dozens of Events Planned April 23-29 for Earth Week

Cycling Event and Bike Demo

Mountain Biking is a great way to exercise, have fun and get out with friends. Stop by the quad next to Franklin Hall and try out some of Roanoke Mountain Adventure’s sweet rides. Sponsored by Ferrum Outdoors.

Bike Demo: Wednesday, April 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Quad in front of Franklin Hall

Group rides: Wednesday, April 24, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. (two rides)

Where: Meet at GoodWheel Cycling Center next to YMCA

Earth Flow Yoga

Have fun and connect with Mother Earth through this grounding and exhilarating yoga sequence. Appropriate for all levels. A limited number of mats will be provided (bring your own mat or towel). Sponsored by the Health and Human Performance program.

When: Wednesday, April 24, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

**Backup date is Friday, April 26, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Quad in front of Franklin Hall

Before the Flood

Come watch the 2016 documentary on climate change. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, this compelling movie traces the effects of climate change on marginalized populations.

When: Part I: Wednesday, April 24, 1:25 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Part II: Friday, April 26, 1:25 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Where: Swartz 120

Inquiring Minds-Rants and Raves on Earth Day

Dr. Chris Mayer and a panel of reluctant optimists will deliver five minute talks about Earth Solutions: The Power of One. Healthy refreshments will be served.

When: Wednesday, April 24, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: LEAP Studio, Stanley Library

Are you ONE with your HEALTH?

Join faculty and students from the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics for an exciting health and ecology trivia contest.

When: Wednesday, April 24, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Panther’s Den

RecycleMania

Test your knowledge of waste and recycling issues while playing cornhole, can jam, and other fun games. Sponsored by REC 450 Special Events Planning.

When: Wednesday, April 24, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Quad in front of Franklin Hall

Community Bonfire

Gather with friends and family around the campfire for an evening of s’mores, lemonade and music. This family-friendly event will take place at the fire ring located in the Ferrum forest on campus. Bring a flashlight or use the one on your phone. Start at the tennis court trailhead and follow the signs to the fun. Sponsored by Delta Chi

When: Wednesday, April 24, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Meet at the fire ring just beyond the Thoreau cabin or at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Complex picnic shelter and follow the signs.

Night with the Stars

Our blue planet is part of an unfathomable and endless Universe. Using augmented reality software, we will explore the night sky, the constellations and the myths and stories we have created to explain them. Join us to play intergalactic games and enjoy out of this world snacks. Sponsored by the REC 450 Special Events

When: Wednesday, April 24, 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Quad in front of Franklin Hall