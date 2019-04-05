//Dozens of Events Planned April 23-29 for Earth Week

UpCycled Fashion
Stop by Stanley Library and view the UpCycled Fashion Exhibit of clothing made from repurposed and recycled materials. Sponsored by the English Program
When: April 23-28
Where: Stanley Library
Recycling Raffle
Stop by the table in the Franklin Atrium to enter the raffle. Must bring a piece of recyclable material to enter. Sponsored by REC 450 Special Events class
When: April 23-25
Where: Franklin Hall Atrium
Stanley Library Earth Week Displays
Stanley Library is celebrating Earth Week with an interdisciplinary display of books and DVDs related to conservation and sustainability. Also, check out the display created to highlight the library’s recycling initiatives. Sponsored by the Stanley Library
When: April 23-28
Where: Stanley Library
Nature Writer’s Trail Opening
The environmental movement is informed by the writings of many key thinkers. This interpretive trail introduces some of these great minds and inspires us to action. Check out the new nature writer’s interpretive signs around Chapman pond. Sponsored by Recreation Leadership and Ecotourism programs.
When: April 23-28
Where: Chapman Pond Trail
Earth Solutions Poster Exhibit
These posters offer empowering solutions to the major environmental challenges of our time. Sponsored by ECT 357 Applied Interpretation class
When: Tuesday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Panther’s Den.
Outdoor Recreation Game Day
Join the students of REC 260 Foundations of Recreation for a fun filled time playing games and celebrating spring.
When: Tuesday, April 23, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Quad in front of Franklin Hall
Green Careers Information Table
Stop by the information table to explore career options within the fields of sustainability, alternative energy technologies, and ecotourism along with variety of other green careers. Sponsored by the Office of Career Services
When: Tuesday, April 23, 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Franklin Hall Atrium
Henry David Thoreau’s Conservation Legacy
Join Dr. John Kitterman at the Thoreau cabin as he leads a hands-on learning experience about environmental writer Henry David Thoreau.
When: Tuesday, April 23, 2 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
Where: Thoreau Cabin. Follow the signs from the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Complex picnic shelter trailhead.
Beach Volleyball Tournament
Beach volleyball is back! Ferrum College students have rebuilt the sand volleyball court next to Susannah Wesley Hall. Bring your own ball or check one out at the Y. Sponsored by Ferrum College Intramural progam.
When: Tuesday, April 23, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Sand volleyball court next to Susannah Wesley Hall
Cycling Event and Bike Demo
Mountain Biking is a great way to exercise, have fun and get out with friends. Stop by the quad next to Franklin Hall and try out some of Roanoke Mountain Adventure’s sweet rides. Sponsored by Ferrum Outdoors.
Bike Demo: Wednesday, April 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Quad in front of Franklin Hall
Group rides: Wednesday, April 24, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. (two rides)
Where: Meet at GoodWheel Cycling Center next to YMCA
Earth Flow Yoga
Have fun and connect with Mother Earth through this grounding and exhilarating yoga sequence. Appropriate for all levels. A limited number of mats will be provided (bring your own mat or towel). Sponsored by the Health and Human Performance program.
When: Wednesday, April 24, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
**Backup date is Friday, April 26, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Quad in front of Franklin Hall
Before the Flood
Come watch the 2016 documentary on climate change. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, this compelling movie traces the effects of climate change on marginalized populations.
When: Part I: Wednesday, April 24, 1:25 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
Part II: Friday, April 26, 1:25 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
Where: Swartz 120
Inquiring Minds-Rants and Raves on Earth Day
Dr. Chris Mayer and a panel of reluctant optimists will deliver five minute talks about Earth Solutions: The Power of One. Healthy refreshments will be served.
When: Wednesday, April 24, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: LEAP Studio, Stanley Library
Are you ONE with your HEALTH?
Join faculty and students from the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics for an exciting health and ecology trivia contest.
When: Wednesday, April 24, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: Panther’s Den
RecycleMania
Test your knowledge of waste and recycling issues while playing cornhole, can jam, and other fun games. Sponsored by REC 450 Special Events Planning.
When: Wednesday, April 24, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: Quad in front of Franklin Hall
Community Bonfire
Gather with friends and family around the campfire for an evening of s’mores, lemonade and music. This family-friendly event will take place at the fire ring located in the Ferrum forest on campus. Bring a flashlight or use the one on your phone. Start at the tennis court trailhead and follow the signs to the fun. Sponsored by Delta Chi
When: Wednesday, April 24, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Meet at the fire ring just beyond the Thoreau cabin or at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Complex picnic shelter and follow the signs.
Night with the Stars
Our blue planet is part of an unfathomable and endless Universe. Using augmented reality software, we will explore the night sky, the constellations and the myths and stories we have created to explain them. Join us to play intergalactic games and enjoy out of this world snacks. Sponsored by the REC 450 Special Events
When: Wednesday, April 24, 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Quad in front of Franklin Hall
Morning Bird Watching Walk
Join master birder Dr. Todd Frederickson on a bird watching tour of campus. Find out who more about our flying neighbors. Binoculars provided. Sponsored by School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
When: Thursday, April 25, 7:30 am to 8:30 a.m.
Where: Hart International Plaza
Live and Learn – “Earthing” – Get Grounded!
We will discuss the health benefits of Earthing also known as Grounding. Scientific evidence supports the miracles that this simple activity can provide. Come find out what it is and what it can do for you! Be prepared to be barefoot! Sponsored by Student Affairs & Campus Wellness
When: Thursday, April 25, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Panther’s Den, Franklin Hall
Earth Mindfulness Meditation
Mindfulness meditation grounds you in the present moment. Join Dr. Kevin Reilly in a series of exercises designed to help you focus and reinvigorate yourself.
When: Thursday, April 25, 2:00 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
Location: Hart International Plaza
Panther Fun Run
Come out for a fun run around campus. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers. Sponsored by students of REC 450 Special Events Planning class.
When: Thursday, April 25, 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Hank Norton Center
Hammock Relaxation
Sponsored by Ferrum Outdoors
When: Thursday, April 25, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Meet at Burrows-Skeens Tennis Complex picnic shelter
Outdoor Education Workshops
Join the students of REC 361 Outdoor Education class for hands on learning about nature and our local ecosystem.
When: Thursday, April 25, 2:00 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
Where: Chapman Pond trailhead
Tree Climbing
Come and climb trees like researchers in the Amazon Rainforest. Using safe professional arborist equipment you will scale to new heights.
When: Friday, April 26, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Large oak trees in front of Bassett Hall
Butterfly Bonanza
Come fly with us! Celebrate and learn about butterflies and their critical role as pollinators. Fly butterfly kites and plant seeds for flowers they need to live. Each participant will receive a pollinator seed package so that he/she can plant a butterfly garden at home. Sponsored by Environmental Science and Ecotourism Programs
When: Friday, April 26, 4:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Meet at the Quad in front of Franklin Hall
Yoga in the Forest
Spend a relaxing hour of yoga in Ferrum’s forest. Mats will be provided. Bring your own water. Sponsored by Ferrum Outdoors
When: Sunday, April 28, 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Meet at the tennis court picnic shelter