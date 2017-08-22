Dr. Tim Durham, assistant professor of agronomy and agricultural science, has been named a 2017 Science Policy Fellow by the Entomological Society of America (ESA.) As chief advocates for insect science, Science Policy Fellows support the ESA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the impact of entomological science in public policy and legislation.

“We are delighted that one of our Agricultural Science faculty has been chosen as a Science Policy Fellow. Dr. Durham exemplifies the commitment of Ferrum faculty to placing their academic studies in a relevant social context. The experience he gains through this opportunity will expand his expertise, enrich his teaching, and provide extended connections and opportunities for him and his students,” said Dr. Jinnie Garrett, dean of the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at Ferrum College.

Founded in 2014, the ESA Science Policy Fellows program supports and develops scientists as visible and effective advocates for entomology and entomological research. Fellows engage in a variety of virtual and in-person educational events to learn about how science policy and science funding decisions are made at the federal level and to provide them an opportunity to engage with lawmakers, legislative staff, and federal agency leaders in Washington, DC.

In addition to Durham, the 2017 class of ESA Science Policy Fellows includes Dr. Meaghan Pimsler, a postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Alabama; Dr. Cheri Abraham, an operations manager and entomologist for US Citrus, LLC; Ms. Ashley Kennedy, a Ph.D. student at the University of Delaware; and Dr. Jeffrey Scott, a professor in the department of entomology at Cornell University.

Durham and the other new Science Policy Fellows will be formally introduced at Entomology 2017, November 5-8, in Denver, CO. They will then participate in visits to Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, in the spring and fall of 2018 and 2019, as well as periodic activities throughout the year in home political districts and online.

“The ESA Science Policy Fellows Program gives teachers and researchers a platform to serve as trusted content experts. I’m honored to join a diverse corps of scientists that can leverage their expertise to advocate for sound science on the Hill. I hope to relay these experiences to my students – the next generation of change agents – in the classroom,” said Durham of his appointment.