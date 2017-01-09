Dr. Walter Earl Fluker will give the keynote address during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Convocation at Ferrum College, which will be held Mon., Jan. 16, 2017 in Vaughn Chapel on campus. The event, which begins at 10:15 a.m., is free and open to public.

Dr. Fluker is the Martin Luther King, Jr. Professor of Ethical Leadership, the editor of the Howard Thurman Papers Project and the Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Initiative for the Development of Ethical Leadership (MLK-IDEAL) at Boston University School of Theology. As part of the MLKIDEAL, Professor Fluker has developed a Massive Online Operating Course (MOOC) entitled Ethical Leadership: Character, Civility and Community that launched on May 24, 2016. Over 7,000 participants from all over the globe engaged the course which explores theoretical and practical elements of ethical leadership through engagement with prominent leadership theorists and leaders in the areas of education, business, government, philanthropy, and global citizenship. He was founding executive director of the Andrew Young Center for Global Leadership Center and the Coca-Cola Professor of Leadership Studies at Morehouse College. Dr. Fluker is a featured consultant, speaker, lecturer and workshop leader at foundations, businesses, corporations, colleges, universities, governmental and religious institutions, nationally and globally.

Class visits and other events are planned for Dr. Fluker’s one day visit to campus.