Tina Hanlon, Ferrum College professor of English, has been selected as the post-secondary educator for the 2018 Stephen L. Fisher Excellence in Teaching Award. She will be recognized during the 41st annual Appalachian Studies Association (ASA) conference in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 6, 2018.

According to the ASA website, the Stephen L. Fisher Award for Excellence in Teaching* honors individuals dedicated to intellectual rigor and pedagogical integrity in constructing and delivering inclusive knowledge about Appalachia and its people. Selection of the award winners was made by the ASA Education Committee, who reviewed the pool of nominated candidates.

Hanlon has been teaching British and American literature at Ferrum College since 1992 and focuses on world folktales and writings for children and adolescents. Her courses also include professional writing, composition, and linguistics. She received her B. A. in English from Gettysburg College and both her M. A. and Ph.D. in English from Ohio State University.

Hanlon created Ferrum’s Appalachian Literature course and is one of three Ferrum College professors who teach the Appalachian Cluster, a unique learning community that examines modernization in Appalachia through a group of courses in English, sociology, and environmental science. Her faculty profile is at www.ferrum.edu/artsandhumanities/faculty/tina-hanlon/.

*The award was established in 2013 by the ASA Education Committee chaired by Carol Baugh. In 2015, the award was named in honor of Stephen L. Fisher, professor of political science from 1971 to 2006 at Emory & Henry College, where he helped create an Appalachian studies minor, the Appalachian Center for Community Service, and an inter-disciplinary service-learning major in Public Policy & Community Service. Fisher was the 1999 Carnegie Foundation Outstanding Baccalaureate College U.S. Professor of the Year and won numerous additional teaching awards.