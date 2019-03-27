//Dr. Haley-Bowling Selected to Serve on Council of Social Work Education Taskforce

Assistant Professor of Social Work Dr. Martha Haley-Bowling has been selected by the Council of Social Work Education (CSWE) as part of a national taskforce to develop the Curricular Guide for Substance Use in Social Work Practice, which will become part of the 2015 EPAS Curricular GuideResource Series. The guide will serve as a national resource for social work programs and seeks to describe the knowledge, values, skills, cognitive, and affective processes that comprise each of the nine social work competencies for specialized practice.

The taskforce, comprised of approximately 100 members, will meet in Alexandria, VA, in April, and will release the substance use guide prior to the annual CSWE program meeting in October 2019 in Denver, CO.

“Working with substance users has been a passion of mine since college,” remarked Haley-Bowling. “In the field of social work, we are seeing families affected by this more and more. This guide will help social work students develop skills needed to provide assistance.”

CSWE is a national association comprised of over 750 accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree social work programs with a mission to ensure the quality of social work education. According to the CSWE website, “CSWE pursues this mission in higher education by setting and maintaining national accreditation standards…by promoting faculty development, by engaging in interprofessional and international collaborations, and by advocating for social work education and research.”

“I am honored and excited to be chosen to be part of this committee,” said Haley-Bowling. “I hope to make Ferrum College proud in this endeavor.”

