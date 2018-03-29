Dorothy Carroll ’18 has been named the Virginias Collegiate Honors Council (VCHC) Honors Scholar of the Year. According to VCHC President John S. Sound, this is a unique honor bestowed on a student who has demonstrated extraordinary potential as an Honors Scholar, and who embodies the scholarship, character, and ambition associated historically with honors students and the VCHC.

As VCHC Honors Scholar of the Year, Dorothy will receive a $500 cash award/scholarship and a complimentary Southern Regional Honors Council (SRHC) Conference registration. She will be honored during the joint VCHC/SRHC Conference, which will be held April 5 – 7, 2018, in Washington, D. C. At the conference awards ceremony on Friday, April 6, Dorothy will give a talk highlighting her educational accomplishments, her future educational goals, and what it means to her to receive this award.

Dorothy, who is from Birmingham, AL, will graduate in May with a Political Science degree, with an emphasis in Democracy, Justice, and Civic Engagement. She is also a member of the Boone Honors Program.

“The Boone Honors Program has taught me hard work and dedication. It promotes academic excellence and leadership through its GPA requirements and enrichment projects. The program has provided me many opportunities with encouragement and support along the way, and I could not imagine my college experience without it,” said Dorothy, who plans to move to the D.C. area and work as a paralegal specialist after graduation in May.

About the Virginias Collegiate Honors Council: According to its website, the Virginias Collegiate Honors Council, now more than twenty five years old, joins universities, colleges, and community colleges throughout Virginia and West Virginia to support and enhance programs and activities to meet the needs of exceptionally talented and motivated students. (www.vchc.net)