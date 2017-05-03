Last month, Ferrum College Delta Chi fraternity members helped package and deliver 256 pairs of new shoes and new socks to each student at Ferrum Elementary School in Ferrum, Va. The gift of shoes and socks was made possible through the partnership of Convoy of Hope Rural Compassion, Endicott Assembly of God Church, Endicott Assembly of God Women’s Ministries, and Tri Area Community Health Office Manager Martha Puckett. Delta Chi members bagged each pair of shoes matching the correct name with the correct size, grouped them by teacher, and then helped deliver the shoes and socks to the students.

“Delta Chi seemed to have such a great time living up to the Ferrum College motto, ‘Not Self, But Others,'” said Ferrum College Assistant Director of Financial Aid and Blue Ridge District School Board Member Julie Nix.

In the photograph, left to right, are Brenda Shively, Endicott Assembly of God member; Rev. Calvin Hickson Endicott Assembly of God pastor; Linda Hickson, Endicott Assembly of God member and wife of Rev. Calvin Hickson; Sherrie Hickson, Endicott Assembly of God member and daughter of Rev. Calvin Hickson; Max Harper, Delta Chi member; Zach Anderson, Delta Chi member; Chasity Berry, Tri Area Community Health clinical manager; Martha Puckett, Tri Area Community Health office manager; Julie Nix, Blue Ridge District School Board member and Ferrum College assistant director of financial aid; and Larry Meadors, Tri Area Community Health Board member.