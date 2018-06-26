When I think of my time at Ferrum, I think of the opportunities that I was able to take advantage of and how that has shaped the path that I am creating for myself. The two instances that stand out the most are my E-term to Mexico and studying abroad in Alicante, Spain. Both helped me to figure out what I enjoyed the most about my close majors and how there is so much that I can do within the particular fields. In Mexico I learned that I wanted to help people in some capacity, especially children, whereas in Spain I learned that I have a way of speaking to people and connecting with them in lasting ways. Both experiences are dear to me and from them I have been able to make a lasting impact while in Graduate School. Due to these experiences, I was able to create an English language program that could be taught and learned at home to help some refugees living in my area. At the same time, I have been able to focus on immigration policy, the paths that have been taken and the current direction that it is going in. Those just fill one of my many interests and encompass a small part of what my experiences have inspired me to do. I know that I want to make an impact on the world and will go where I feel like I can make the most impact. Studying abroad was one of the best decisions that I made attending Ferrum and without that experience, I know I wouldn’t have met the wonderful people who inspire me and with whom I stay in constant contact. I also know that I wouldn’t be where I am without it.