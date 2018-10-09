//Two “Everyday Saints” to be Memorialized during Day of Remembrance and Promise on Nov. 1

Two “everyday saints” from the local community will be memorialized during the 15th Annual Day of Remembrance and Promise, which will be held on Thurs., Nov. 1, 2018, at 7 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall at Ferrum College. This year’s event, “Commemorating Community Upstanders,” will remember Lois Evelyn Lindsay Brown and Margaret Smith Buford, both of whom had close ties with Ferrum College faculty and students, and exemplified the spirit of the College motto, “Not Self, But Others.” The evening will include a reception, a traditional candle lighting ceremony, and special remembrances about the two women. The event is free and open to the community.

Following the welcome and candle lighting ceremony, the audience will view video clips highlighting Brown’s role in bringing forth the story of Southbury, Connecticut, where her father helped lead the resistance against a Nazi Bund effort to establish a training camp in that community. “Together with others from Southbury, Lois Brown recounted this story many times, on the Ferrum campus and beyond, demonstrating how essential remembering history is to promoting justice today. Her many contributions to life in Franklin County also showed her deep dedication to being an upstander,” said Dr. Susan Mead, a Ferrum College faculty member organizing the event.

In addition, Buford will be remembered as a Franklin County Virginia Master Gardener who gave special attention to Ferrum College’s Holocaust Memorial Garden, located on campus. “The beautification of the Holocaust Memorial Garden was a special labor of love for Margaret Buford, who was one of its most dedicated caretakers.” said Mead.

Those in attendance will be the first to see a new plaque, given by her friends, to be placed in the garden and dedicated to Buford’s role as a community upstander. The program will also include remembrances from fellow Master Gardeners and local environmental activists who worked by her side to enhance and protect the beauty of Franklin County.

For more information, please contact Dr. Mead at smead@ferrum.edu.