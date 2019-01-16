FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramGoogle+LinkedIn

Darrian Marshall ’20 to Debut “The Empowerment Concert” on January 19

Darrian Marshall, a junior majoring in musical theatre, will display his own production, The Empowerment Concert, on January 19 in Schoolfield Hall’s Sale Theatre, on the Ferrum College campus.  The event will begin at 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public.  Tickets are not necessary. Please note that this performance contains content that is not suitable for children.

Hailing from Gloucester, VA, Marshall’s passion for theatre arts began when he performed in The Wiz, an African American remake of The Wizard of Oz, at the tender age of 13.  Since his freshman year at Ferrum College, Marshall has participated in every theatre arts production on campus.  His inspiration for The Empowerment Concert originated from the Black Power Movement along with pop culture influences.

Marshall wishes to express sincere appreciation to the Concert’s production team and dancers, to include: dance captains Mia Brower; Autumn Murray-Burns; and Tamiah Palmer; dancers Laura Aylor; Jenise Venible; Ellie Eckrote; and Jay Moy; executive producer Precious Leonard; director of sound Marie Mance; concert host Jasmine Williams; and vocalists Lacey Matthews and Lechelle Smith.

While at Ferrum College, Marshall intends to audition for professional theatre companies in hope of landing a career in theatre after graduation in May 2020. Marshall also plans to perform for Universal Orlando Entertainment in Florida.  “No matter where I’m at or where I’m going, I will always perform at 100 percent from my heart, while inspiring and empowering the hearts all around me,” said Marshall.

