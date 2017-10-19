Criminal justice students Zachary Anderson, Kevin Ramirez, Jordan Tramuel-Coles, Mareika Pierce, Tiffanie Moore, Jordan Hamlett, Jacob Bohannon and faculty member Dr. David Nicholson traveled last weekend to DeSales University, Quakertown, PA, for the annual American Criminal Justice Academy Region 4 Conference.

Throughout the conference students compete in several competitions and knowledge based testing. Congratulations to Zachary Anderson for his 3rd place finish in the upper division individual firearms competition; to Anderson, Tiffany Moore, and Jordan Tramuel-Coles for their 2nd place finish in the upper division firearms team competition; to Moore and Jordan Hamlett for a first place and second place, respectively, finish in the under 25 female physical agility competition; and to Dr. David Nicholson for his second place finish in the above 36 physical agility competition.

Pictured in the photo are (left to right) are Mareika Pierce, Jordan Tramuel-Coles, Tiffanie Moore, Jordan Hamlett, Kevin Ramirez, and Jacob Bohannon; and Zachary Anderson (kneeling).