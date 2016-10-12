Ferrum, Va. (Oct. 10, 2016) – Ferrum College Criminal Justice Program faculty and an alumna presented research during the Virginia Association of Criminal Justice Educators (VACJE) Annual Meeting held September 29-30, 2016, in Roanoke, Va. The presenters included Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice David Nicholson and Deputy Megan Patterson ’11, Medical Officer, Office of the Sheriff, Franklin County.

The VACJE meeting also included a panel discussion of police and community relations with a group from the Roanoke Chapter of the NAACP and the newly elected Roanoke City Mayor, the Honorable Sherman Lea.

“The VACJE conference in Roanoke exceeded all of my expectations. I was particularly impressed with the discussion that we had with Ms. Brenda Hale and the Roanoke Chapter of the NAACP on the issue of race relations between law enforcement and the minority community. It was evident from our discussion that each side was listening to and hearing the other,” said Professor of Criminal Justice and Program Coordinator William Osborne, who is also president of the VACJE.

About the photograph: Ferrum College alumna Megan Patterson ’11 presented her research “How the Franklin County, VA Sheriff’s Office Implemented Naloxone As A Strategy to Combat Opioid Overdoses” at the VACJE annual meeting held at the end of September.