Clements Establishes Family Scholarship

The Clements Family Endowed Scholarship supports Ferrum College students with financial aid and is awarded to students from Southside Virginia localities who have achieved at least a 2.5 GPA.

“Ferrum was just the right place for me when I was looking for direction in life,” says J. Peter Clements ’77. “With the College’s strong emphasis on community involvement and leadership, I was allowed to really develop those attributes. By establishing this scholarship fund, we will be able to help others from Southside Virginia have a chance to experience the sense of community and family that really sets Ferrum apart.”

Clements is a past member of the Ferrum College Board of Trustees and President and CEO of the Bank of Southside Virginia. He is a member of both the Ruth and Arthur Societies at Ferrum College, served on the Board of The College of William & Mary, and is a member of The United Methodist Church.

