Christmas Concert, “Through Music, May We Know Christ”, to be held December 2

Ferrum College Christmas Concert Poster by Rachel Hancock

Poster designed by student Rachel Hancock.

On Sunday, December 2, the Ferrum College Office of Spiritual Life and the Music Department will present a Christmas concert, “Through Song, May We Know Christ”, at 6 p.m. in Vaughn Chapel on campus. Featuring the Concert Choir, Collegiates, Fresh Wind Gospel Choir, and the Handbells Choir, the concert will tell the Christmas story through song beginning with the prophecies in the book of Isaiah through the incarnation told in the book of John. The event is open to the public with free admission. Non-perishable donations for St. James UMC Food Pantry will be accepted.

