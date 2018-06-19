Chris Miller, Class of 2013

Co-Founder of Feedtrail www.feedtrail.com

International Studies major, Spanish major, History minor

Semester in Seville

I had never really travelled before my experience of going abroad. It was a bit scary at first because you are traveling to another country – after all, it’s hard getting out of your comfort zone. Looking back at it, it was probably one of the best decisions I had made in my life up to that point. Apart from the obvious benefits like learning a new language or discovering a new culture, an experience abroad completely changes the way you see yourself relative to the rest of the world. Many of us grow up in our bubbles but I truly believe that at some point we are all best served by getting out of our comfort zone and seeing what we are made of!