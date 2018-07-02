Caitlin Fournier, Class of 2012

Studies at Ferrum: B.A. Spanish, minor in International Studies, Global Perspectives Certificate

Study Away: Semester in Seville, Spain

Graduate degree: Master in Teaching ESL, Universidad de Alcalá, 2016

Currently: Teaching ESL in Brazil

Studying abroad while at Ferrum was the best decision I could have made both personally and academically. I went on two E-term trips. First, to Belize to study the Mayan Civilization, then later to Germany, Czech Republic, and Poland to study the Jewish Religion and the Holocaust. Both were incredible experiences to learn first-hand about these subjects and just overall unforgettable trips. Studying abroad later changed my life when I made the decision to spend a semester abroad in Seville, Spain during the spring of my junior year. Spending almost six months engulfed in a new culture taught me not only so much about the Spanish language and culture, but it also was an experience where I learned that I was capable of so many things and I gained confidence in being independent. This experience changed my life because not only did this semester persuade me to change my major to Spanish… I later went back to live 4 years in Madrid, Spain! While living in Madrid I earned a master in Education and fell in love with my current career: Teaching ESL. Now, I will begin a new adventure as I head to Brazil to teach English at an international school. However, thanks to my experiences with studying abroad, I already know I am capable of succeeding in a new country and culture.