DeHart gifted the rare nature preserve in Patrick County to Ferrum College in 2012.

Ferrum, Va. (Oct. 19, 2016) – Educator, author, philanthropist and Ferrum College alumnus Allen DeHart of Louisburg, NC, who gifted the 172-acre DeHart Botanical Gardens in Patrick County to the College in 2012, died Oct. 14, 2016, after a brief illness at age 90.

A Patrick County native and a member of Ferrum College’s class of 1954, DeHart, held degrees from High Point University and the University of Virginia. DeHart also donated the 91-acre DeHart Botanical Gardens in Franklin County, NC, to nearby Louisburg College, where he served for 52 years as a full or part-time professor of American history, psychology and physical education. During his tenure he also served in a number of administrative roles, such as public affairs.

Funeral services for DeHart were held Wed., Oct. 19, 2016, in Stuart, Va., with burial following in the Woolwine Cemetery. DeHart was a U.S. Army veteran and the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard presented a flag at the funeral.

Read Richard Stradling’s memorial article in The News & Observer here.

Read the Louisburg College memorial article here.