Dig deep into nature’s medicine cabinet at the Blue Ridge Herb Lore Gathering, which will be held July 21-23 at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum on the Ferrum College campus. Herbalists and aspiring herbalists of all levels are welcome. Events include a pre-conference trip to the Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine; a keynote address on “Appalachian Herbal Traditions” by Phyllis Light, founder of the Appalachian Center for Natural Health; a choice of workshops in healing, how to make herbal infusions/body balms, cultivating an herbal home garden and gleaning from the wild, making herbal home cleaning products and body products and identifying medicinal and edible mushrooms; plus yoga, performances of storytelling and Americana music, and much more. Meals and lodging are also available. Spend a day or the weekend. For more details and to register, visit http://www.blueridgeinstitute.org/festivals.htm