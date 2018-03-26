The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum of Ferrum College is looking for three Junior Appalachian Musician (JAM) bands/musicians to perform at FloydFest on July 28, 2018.

For consideration, musicians/bands must submit at least two representative songs, plus a musician/band photograph, via electronic press to bri@ferrum.edu or CD/DVD (mailed to JAM Bands at FloydFest, c/o Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, P.O. Box 1000, Ferrum, VA 24088.) YouTube or other music video links are strongly encouraged but not required.

Entries must be sent to the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum by April 15. Band selections will be made before May 1. Each band will perform two 30-minute sets on the Children’s Universe Forever Young Stage at FloydFest.

For more information, contact the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at (540) 365-4412 or bri@ferrum.edu.