Put on your dancing shoes–or boots, folks–it’s the “Blue Ridge Barn Dance” with local favorites, Five Mile Mountain Road and Larry Sigmon and Martha Spencer! Hosted by Mountains of Music Homecoming and Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, the event will be held Friday, June 8 from 7 – 10 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Farm Museum at Ferrum College. There will be plenty of boards for flatfooting and childrens’ games before the event. Bring the whole family for this Crooked Road musical showcase. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children and may be ordered online here.

Five Mile Mountain Road is a string band based in Boone Mill, Virginia. They love to romp through the great old time and early bluegrass songs and tunes and know how to get dancers up and moving and onto the barn dance floor. For extra entertainment, the band throws in early country and swing music for good measure.

Larry Sigmon of Callaway and Martha Spencer of Whitetop Mountain get more music out of the clawhammer banjo and an upright bass than many groups with three times the instruments. As their dedicated following of old time dance enthusiasts can attest, it is hard to find another group that can lay down as infectious a beat when Martha’s slap bass style is combined with Larry’s rock solid old time banjo playing.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity as part of the 4th Annual Mountains of Music Homecoming!