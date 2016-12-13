More than 100 participants signed up during the bone marrow registry drive, far surpassing the 35-40 who typically join during similar events.

Ferrum, Va. (November 19, 2016) – Every year, thousands of patients with leukemia or other blood cancers are in need of a bone marrow transplant. Although some have family members who can donate, about 70 percent do not. These patients’ lives depend on finding an unrelated donor. To help these patients, BIO 105 students organized a Be the Match Bone Marrow Registry Drive, which was held Nov. 3, 2016, in Franklin Hall on campus. More than 100 people joined the Be the Match Registry during the event.

“I am truly blown away by the support. After everything was said and done, we had 106 people join the registry. This is awesome. The national average is 35-40 new members—Ferrum rocks!” said Dan Gariepy, the Be the Match community engagement representative who helped coordinate the campus drive.

For those unable to attend the event but who are interested in joining the registry, a special web page is available here so that they can join online. They will fill out on online form and swabs will be sent to their home.