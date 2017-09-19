Dr. Lynise Anderson, dean of student affairs and campus wellness, was named the national Top Health Promotion Professional by the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) 2016-17 DISH Awards.

DISH is a platform that allows members of the Health Promotion industry to share ideas and be rewarded for innovation. This year, more than 70 entries were scored by an elite panel of judges who, along with peer voting determined who should be considered the Top Health Promotion Professional in the country.

The judging was comprised of a panel of industry thought leaders including Dee Edington, Jessica Grossmeier, Judd Allen, Laura Putnam, MJ Shaar and Mitch Maartens. Entries were reviewed and ranked based on five criteria: commitment to professional development, demonstrated success, innovation, leadership and compelling vision. Dr. Anderson’s entry celebrated the great work she is doing in the field of health promotion and raised the bar for those practitioners who are still developing their skills setting career goals.

To read Dr. Anderson’s submission, click here.

WELCOA is one of the nation’s most-respected resources for building high-performing, healthy workplaces. With a 30 year history and more than 5,000 corporate members, WELCOA has an impeccable reputation for helping business and health professionals improve employee well-being and create healthier organizational cultures.