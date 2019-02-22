Alumnus Wilson Paine ’07 Named as Vice President of Institutional Advancement

On April 1, alumnus Wilson Paine ’07 will take on his new role as vice president of Institutional Advancement at Ferrum College. Paine is no stranger to the campus; since 2009, he has served on Ferrum College’s Board of Trustees and its Alumni Board of Directors in various roles, including president and vice president.

“I’m honored to be joining President Johns and his leadership team during this exciting time at Ferrum College,” Paine remarked. “As a proud alumnus, I look forward to ‘returning home’ and working with a dedicated and talented team of alumni, faculty, staff, and friends to advance Ferrum’s mission and instill a renewed spirit of collaboration and support throughout the Ferrum community.”

“I am pleased Wilson Paine will be joining our administrative team this spring,” President David Johns said in a statement. “All of us are working to position the College for a new and exciting future; Wilson’s strategic thinking, personal integrity, gracious personality, and above all, his love for Ferrum College will make him an excellent partner as we build the relationships and resources necessary to support our students.”

Paine arrives at the institution after substantial public affairs work, most recently as a social investment officer of workforce development and director of strategic partnerships at Stand Together, a community revitalization non-profit based in Arlington, Va. He was a 2016 participant in the Sorensen Institute Political Leaders program and served as a research assistant for the General Board of Church and Society for the United Nations. Paine founded the “Service for Heroes Charity Open,” a United States Tennis Association-sponsored tennis tournament, that raised funds for veterans and their families and won the 2013 USTA Military Tennis Award.

Paine graduated summa cum laude from Ferrum College with a degree in history and holds a masters in theological studies from Harvard University. While at Ferrum College, he studied abroad at Imperial College in London, England; at Beijing Normal University in Beijing, China; and at Southern African Wildlife College in Kruger National Park, South Africa. As a student, Paine was also named First Team Academic All-American by ESPN, The Magazine and a National Scholar Athlete by Intercollegiate Tennis Association. He has received the Arthur S. Owen’s Leadership Award; the Don Scalf Award for USA South Conference Student Athlete; and the President’s Cup Award for Best Scholar-Athlete.

“Ferrum College played a transformative role in shaping my own personal, professional, spiritual, and intellectual growth, and paved the road that guided me well beyond my four years as a student,” said Paine, who looks forward to furthering the mission of the institution that gave him so much.

