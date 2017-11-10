The Ferrum College Alumni Award Celebration was held Saturday, November 4, 2017 in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room on campus. The 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award was bestowed upon William “Bill”Aiken ’60. He received the award during the Alumni Awards Ceremony held in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room. President Jennifer Braaten presented the award to Aiken in recognition of the exceptional service to his community, as well as his long-time support for his alma matter.

In addition, Fletcher “Nate” Daniels ’99, Jimmie Jett ’60, Lonnie J. “L.J.” Kilby ’69, Jerold W. Smith ’93, and Hilary A. Wagar ’00 were inducted into the Ferrum College Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall of Fame members excelled in one or more sports while at Ferrum College, exemplifying the highest ideals of small college athletics, sportsmanship, and the spirit of Ferrum’s motto, “Not Self, But Others.” They then have gone on to achieve significant success in a career field.