Ferrum, Va. (Oct. 19, 2016) – Eric Owens ’93, who is the Ferrum record holder for career batting average, is in his second year as the assistant hitting coach for the Toronto Blue Jays and was recently featured in Mark Berman’s October 17, 2016, article in The Roanoke Times. According to Berman’s article “Owens was an All-Dixie Conference second baseman as a Ferrum freshman in 1990 and was an All-American shortstop in 1991 and 1992. He was named the 1992 NCAA Division III player of the year as a junior. He turned pro after being picked by the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth round of the 1992 draft.”

Read the rest of Mark Berman’s October 17, 2016 article in The Roanoke Times here.