Seventy-six Ferrum College student-athletes were named to the USA South Athletic Conference 2017-18 Academic All-Conference Team, including six who were also USA South All-Conference selections during the past school year. All honorees earned at least a 3.30 GPA in each semester. Football standout Brian Mann, pictured, was the USA South Offensive Player of the Year and a first team All-Conference selection. Tyler Fullem and Brendon Schrantz were both first team All-Conference picks in men’s lacrosse. Alex Mattson and Cheyenne Strickland each earned All-East Division first team honors in women’s soccer and softball, respectively, while Courtney Rudd was an All-East second team pick.

Three other student-athletes were named All-Conference as well, but due to their sports not being sponsored by the USA South, were honored by other leagues for their athletic performances. Wrestlers Hunter Goulart and Bailey Cooper were named All-Conference in the Southeast Wrestling Conference, and field hockey standout Kasey Sheets was All-Conference in the Southern Athletic Association.

Any student-athlete participating at any USA South institution is eligible thus the participant does not have to compete in a conference-sponsored sport. Additionally, beginning with this academic year, any student-athlete earning a 3.9 GPA or above earned the All-Academic honor “With Distinction”. The Panthers had 14 student-athletes honored with distinction; Tucker Brown, Jake Martin, Christian Mosier and Brandon Turner (baseball), Tanner Brooks and Chris Clarke (men’s golf), Henry Carkhuff, Fullem and Koby McMahon (men’s lacrosse), Leya Deickman (women’s wrestling), Mattson (women’s soccer), Sirena Pangelina (women’s cross country), Rudd (softball), and Cheyenne Strickland (volleyball/softball).

View the entire 2017-18 USA South Academic All-Conference Team here.

This is Ferrum College’s final USA South Academic All-Conference listing. The Panthers become the 15th member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference on July 1, 2018. The league is currently made up of 14 schools in Virginia and one in North Carolina, including three single-gender institutions.