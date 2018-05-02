Ferrum College will award degrees to 187 graduates when it celebrates its 102nd annual commencement on Saturday, May 5, 2018. The ceremony, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Hart International Plaza in the center of campus, will include the presentation of student, faculty and alumni awards. Among the award recipients of the day will be alumnus Paul L. Harris, Jr. ’65, who will receive the Benjamin M. Beckham Medallion, the College’s highest alumni honor. Ferrum College President David Johns, who began his tenure as the twelfth president of the College on January 1, 2018, will give the keynote address. A picnic lunch on the lawn for graduates and their guests will follow the ceremony.

Graduates will also participate in a traditional Baccalaureate service on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Vaughn Chapel. The service will conclude with a candlelight ceremony at Hart International Plaza to symbolize the light of knowledge that the new graduates will carry forth into the world.

Please note: